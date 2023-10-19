Panhandle Masonic Cowboy Hall of Fame celebrating 200 years of Texas Rangers

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Masonic Cowboy Hall of Fame invites everyone to the White Deer Land Museum in Pampa on Oct 21 for the inaugural Roundup and Hall of Fame Inductions.

There is no admission charge and you need not be a Mason to attend this event.

According to their website, the Panhandle Masonic Cowboy Hall of Fame will hold its very first honoree induction.

The Frontier Regiment of the High Plains will perform a flag ceremony and a cannon salute honoring the Texas Ranger honorees in the park behind the museum.

Award winning chuck wagons will also be set up in McCarley Park to serve lunches and desserts at no charge.

With this year being the 200th anniversary celebration of the Texas Rangers, several historic Texas Rangers who were Masons in the Panhandle Lodges will be remembered and honored for their history and service to the settlement of the Texas Panhandle.

A special exhibit, Texas Ranger Masons, will be on display in the White Deer Land Museum’s Franklin Room. The exhibit will include the biographies of our Texas Ranger Honorees, historic photos and displays and Texas Ranger artifacts from local collectors.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.