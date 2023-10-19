Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Panhandle ISD preparing for school bond election in November

Voters will vote on a $19.2 million package that includes three propositions.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Voters will vote on a $19.2 million package that includes three propositions.

“If these propositions pass, I believe Panhandle will be set financially for the next 10 years. We hope that our community realizes that we wouldn’t ask for this money if we really didn’t need it,” said Blair Brown, superintendent for Panhandle ISD.

Proposition A, valued at $13.1 million, will address aging schools, equipment and buses.

“Small schools like us, like Panhandle, do not receive any money from the state for funding for building new buildings or refurbishing old buildings,” said Brown.

Proposition B, valued at $7.14 million, will address aging athletic facilities.

“Proposition B is the purchase of a new turf field and resurfacing our track. And also, we have a fieldhouse that was built in 1955. So it needs to be torn down and we would like to build a new one,” said Brown.

Brown says new turf and resurfacing the track will have to happen regardless of the proposition passing.

Proposition C, valued at $500,000, will provide new devices for students and teachers including iPads, laptops and classroom technology.

“We’re not quite one to one, but we’re close. We’re hoping that we can replace what we have. We’re really not wanting to buy anything new, we just want to replace what we have,” said Brown.

Early voting starts on October 23 and runs through November 3.

“We actually hold early voting at the War Memorial across the street from 8-5 Monday through Friday and then on Saturday we will be open from 7 to 7, 12 hours. And then the next week we’ll be open 8 to 5 Monday through Wednesday,” said Dan Looten, Carson County Judge.

If all three propositions are approved, the estimated impact will be $11.68 per month for a $175,000 home in Panhandle ISD.

Polling elections will also be open for 12 hours on the last two days of early voting. Election day is on Tuesday, November 7.

For more information on all three propositions, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday
Luis Avitia (Source: Randall County jail)
Criminal Complaint: Authorities seize cocaine, firearms during drug bust in Potter County
Guymon police say a missing man has been found.(Source: Guymon Police Department)
Police: Missing Guymon man found
An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty to three cases of child sexual abuse dating back to 2000.
Amarillo man pleads guilty to 3 cases of child sexual abuse
Business booming in Canyon with several new establishments
Business booming in Canyon with several new establishments

Latest News

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
Panhandle Masonic Cowboy Hall of Fame celebrating 200 years of Texas Rangers
Panhandle Masonic Cowboy Hall of Fame celebrating 200 years of Texas Rangers
Peanut Valley Craft & Music Festival celebrates 50 years
Peanut Valley Craft & Music Festival celebrates 50 years
Atmos Energy donates $10,000 to Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo
Atmos Energy donates $10,000 to Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo