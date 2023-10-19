Panhandle ISD preparing for school bond election in November

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Voters will vote on a $19.2 million package that includes three propositions.

“If these propositions pass, I believe Panhandle will be set financially for the next 10 years. We hope that our community realizes that we wouldn’t ask for this money if we really didn’t need it,” said Blair Brown, superintendent for Panhandle ISD.

Proposition A, valued at $13.1 million, will address aging schools, equipment and buses.

“Small schools like us, like Panhandle, do not receive any money from the state for funding for building new buildings or refurbishing old buildings,” said Brown.

Proposition B, valued at $7.14 million, will address aging athletic facilities.

“Proposition B is the purchase of a new turf field and resurfacing our track. And also, we have a fieldhouse that was built in 1955. So it needs to be torn down and we would like to build a new one,” said Brown.

Brown says new turf and resurfacing the track will have to happen regardless of the proposition passing.

Proposition C, valued at $500,000, will provide new devices for students and teachers including iPads, laptops and classroom technology.

“We’re not quite one to one, but we’re close. We’re hoping that we can replace what we have. We’re really not wanting to buy anything new, we just want to replace what we have,” said Brown.

Early voting starts on October 23 and runs through November 3.

“We actually hold early voting at the War Memorial across the street from 8-5 Monday through Friday and then on Saturday we will be open from 7 to 7, 12 hours. And then the next week we’ll be open 8 to 5 Monday through Wednesday,” said Dan Looten, Carson County Judge.

If all three propositions are approved, the estimated impact will be $11.68 per month for a $175,000 home in Panhandle ISD.

Polling elections will also be open for 12 hours on the last two days of early voting. Election day is on Tuesday, November 7.

For more information on all three propositions, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.