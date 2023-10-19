Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A crash involving a train and a vehicle Wednesday, Oct 18 in Donley County has left one man dead and a woman in the hospital.

According to the Clarendon Enterprise, Donley County Deputy Kelly Hill said the train conductor and engineer both said two vehicles went around the cross arms traveling north at the Kearney Street crossing at about 3 p.m.

The first car crossed safely. But the second car, driven by 70-year-old Naomi Tolbert of Clarendon, was struck by the westbound BNSF train.

Tolbert’s brother, 58-year-old Blade Barker, also of Clarendon, was thrown from the car and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Tolbert was awake and alert at the scene, according to Donley County Sheriff Butch Blackburn.

Deputy Hill said Tolbert was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo and later transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

According to the Clarendon Enterprise, no citations or charges have been filed in this accident.

According to the Donley County Sheriff’s Department, this incident is an ongoing investigation at this time.

