Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again

Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle hunting property.(WHNS | File image)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Murdaugh family’s former Moselle estate is on the market again.

The home and about 21 acres are currently for sale at a price of $1.9 million.

Earlier this year, the property sold for $3.9 million. That sale included 1,700 acres of hunting land and the area where Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son.

According to the Crosby Land Company brochure, the Moselle home “exudes character, charm and high-end finishes.” It is 5,275 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury early...
Amarillo Police: Boy arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Rewards increase for information the leads to the arrest in 2 murder cases in Amarillo (Source:...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase rewards by $2,500 for info on 2 murder cases
The Amarillo Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing phone scam. Source: KFDA
Amarillo police warn public of ongoing phone scam
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low
Group from Tx Panhandle makes it home from Israel after being stranded
A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Driver arrested after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4 college students
As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, parents are having to navigate difficult conversations...
How to talk to children about the Israel-Hamas conflict
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza, as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims