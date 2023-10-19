Memorial event planned Thursday night at Aggie Park to honor Britney Romero

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A student organization at Texas A&M University is holding an event on campus Thursday night to remember Britney Romero, the freshman who fell to her death at a student dorm on campus Sunday morning.

The memorial is at 9:30 p.m. at Aggie Park in front of the pavilion and is organized by the Mexican Student Association.

“Britney Romero was a bright and kind freshman here at Texas A&M. From the very first MSA event that Britney came out to she made an impact on not only members but officers as well. We will be hosting an event to remember Britney this Thursday following our meeting. Anyone and everyone is welcome to come out,” the organization said in a post on Instagram.

The 18-year-old from Baytown was found lifeless in the courtyard of Dunn Hall just before 9 on Sunday morning.

“Officers with the University Police Department said it appears Britney fell from a third-floor balcony at Dunn Hall. A Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy,” said Brig. Gen. Joe E. Ramirez, Jr., Texas A&M Vice President for Student Affairs.

“We want to emphasize that Texas A&M’s top priority is our commitment to the well-being and safety of all our students. We intend to conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of what happened immediately,” said Ramirez.

As authorities wait for more details that can help shed light on what happened, family and friends of the freshman health major are sharing their personal connections with KHOU-TV in Houston.

“She was just a really amazing person, really,” friend Erick Morales said.

He said he spoke with Romero the night before she died.

“We were actually making plans to go to Texas State during Halloween, but it’s just sad that won’t be able to happen,” Morales said.

Friends said Romero was the one who connected most of them before and during their time at Ross Sterling High School, where she was known for her laugh and fun-loving nature.

“Her smile just lights up the room, you know?” friend Savina Sarduy said. “And it’s just contagious, like no matter who you are. If you see her smile, you’re going to smile and giggle.”

Friends started a fundraiser for Romero’s family to help with, among other things, paying for a funeral. That information can be found below.

