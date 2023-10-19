Man who shot Seminole police officer sentenced to 15 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man who shot a Seminole police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Jose Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 28, was pulled over by a Seminole police officer on Oct. 1, 2022. As the officer approached his vehicle, Castillo-Lopez pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the officer, according to a release. The officer was struck, but was able to find cover and return fire.

Castillo-Lopez then exited the vehicle and ran away; he jumped a nearby fence and dropped his pistol in the process.

The officer radioed for backup, giving a description of Castillo-Lopez. He was caught just a few blocks from the original traffic stop.

During an interview with investigators, Castillo-Lopez admitted he was in the U.S. illegally.

“Mr. Castillo-Lopez admitted he had been previously deported and was currently in the county illegally. He also admitted to firing the pistol, which he said he purchased from an unknown individual at a traffic light in Midland, Texas for $200,” the release stated.

The officer was wearing body armor at the time of the shooting, preventing serious injury.

Castillo-Lopez was indicted in Oct. 2022, according to the release. He pleaded guilty in May to one count of an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

On Thursday, he was given the maximum sentence: 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.