Madison Kellogg and Jaron McAden lead Amarillo College to sweep over Badgers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College volleyball took down Clarendon College in a sweep for the second time this season.

The Badgers won the three sets 25-16, 25-19, and 25-18 in route to their ninth win of the year.

Jaron McAden (9 kills) and Madison Kellogg (7 kills) led the way with Kellogg adding 15 digs, second only to Taylor Irving in the game who finished with 18.

The Badgers move to 4-7 in conference, surpassing their number of wins in conference from last season with three games remaining.

The team will face off against Western Texas College and Frank Phillips, both on the road, over the next week. On October 28th, they’ll return home for the season finale against New Mexico Junior College.

