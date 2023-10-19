Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Madison Kellogg and Jaron McAden lead Amarillo College to sweep over Badgers

Amarillo College's Madison Kellogg helps lead team to win.
Amarillo College's Madison Kellogg helps lead team to win.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College volleyball took down Clarendon College in a sweep for the second time this season.

The Badgers won the three sets 25-16, 25-19, and 25-18 in route to their ninth win of the year.

Jaron McAden (9 kills) and Madison Kellogg (7 kills) led the way with Kellogg adding 15 digs, second only to Taylor Irving in the game who finished with 18.

The Badgers move to 4-7 in conference, surpassing their number of wins in conference from last season with three games remaining.

The team will face off against Western Texas College and Frank Phillips, both on the road, over the next week. On October 28th, they’ll return home for the season finale against New Mexico Junior College.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury early...
Amarillo Police: Boy arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Rewards increase for information the leads to the arrest in 2 murder cases in Amarillo (Source:...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase rewards by $2,500 for info on 2 murder cases
The Amarillo Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing phone scam. Source: KFDA
Amarillo police warn public of ongoing phone scam
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low
Group from Tx Panhandle makes it home from Israel after being stranded
A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday

Latest News

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Nov. 19 and 20
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Steven Beers, Todd Winfrey and CISD
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Steven Beers, Todd Winfrey and CISD
SPORTS DRIVE: CISD Press Conference Coverage
SPORTS DRIVE: CISD Press Conference Coverage
SPORTS DRIVE: Canyon football head coach Todd Winfrey
SPORTS DRIVE: Canyon football head coach Todd Winfrey