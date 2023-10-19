Indian Summer Outlook

Temperatures have quickly risen today and we are shifting into a pattern that will bring more of the same for the next few days. While cool mornings will remain, afternoon highs will be cruising above normal today through the weekend. Highs in the low to mid 80s will prevail today but upper 80s to even a 90 degree high are expected tomorrow. Saturday and Sunday will also be warm with afternoons in the 80s and plenty of sunshine. The weather will change next week, however, as a strong upper level low pressure system approaches our area, Rain chances look to be increasing nicely as early as Tuesday evening, but reaching a window of higher probability Wednesday into Thursday.

