How to talk to children about the Israel-Hamas conflict

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, parents are having to navigate difficult conversations with their children.

With the conflict dominating headlines and social media with graphic images and devastating stories, children are likely to be exposed to them.

The American Psychological Association says consuming violent and traumatic news can negatively affect mental health, especially for children.

Those images are bringing a mix of emotions to children such as fear, confusion and sadness.

“It’s this turmoil of emotions all happening and they don’t know how to let it out, they don’t know what to do with it and in this particular instance, there is very little that they can do,” said Jacqueline Flynt, licensed professional counselor.

Flynt says parents need to understand they cannot monitor everything their children will see and hear.

One thing they can do is create a safe space.

“For the most part, they’re not going to have experience with these kinds of topics and they’re not always going to understand even what their own responses are. They may not understand ‘Why do I feel afraid? Why do I feel confused?’ But if you have created a safe space for them to bring that up and to talk about it, then they’re more likely to do that and then you can talk about it with them,” said Flynt.

In order to create a safe space, Flynt says parents need to take time to process the conflict on their own and ask children open-ended questions such as, “What have you heard about the conflict?”

“This is not going to be a one time conversation. Every time it may come up, leave it open-ended and say, ‘Okay, is that all you have for now? Well, if something else comes up, let me know and we can talk about it then,’” said Flynt.

Children may also feel helpless. She says giving them opportunities for action may help.

“We’re not going to be flying our children across the world anytime soon, but they can pray if you’re a family that is religious. If not, you know, good thoughts, things like that. But also if there’s any philanthropic action, maybe they have a piggy bank that they want to share and donate for relief efforts,” said Flynt.

Lastly she says to remind your children that all people have worth.

“Regardless of what your position is on this conflict, every human has dignity and worth and we should act accordingly and we can show compassion for them,” said Flynt.

