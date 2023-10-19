Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Game of the Week: Canyon and Randall battle in the Goat Game

Randall and Canyon face off in "Goat Bowl" as district rivalry gets new life.
Randall and Canyon face off in "Goat Bowl" as district rivalry gets new life.(KFDA)
By Preston Moore
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon and Randall: two teams that have played almost every season for the last 30 years, and one pretty unique trophy.

But both head coaches know the Goat Game is about more than just the goat.

“The object here is for us to be 2-0, or for them to be 3-0 in district, that’s what makes this game really big,” Canyon football head coach Todd Winfrey said. “All this other stuff is great, and there’s a lot of fun stuff that goes along with that, but number one: it’s a big deal because it’s a district game.”

“This is a big opponent,” Randall football head coach Dan Sherwood said. “Really, at the end of the day, anything can happen in a rivalry game. It’s always been that way.”

The Eagles and Raiders come into this game as the only two remaining undefeated teams in District 3-4A play.

Although it isn’t a district championship game, the winner will be in full control of their destiny. They’ll have a chance at an outright district title, something Randall hasn’t had in eight years, and Canyon hasn’t had in 10.

“With social media and the internet, and kids knowing each other the way they do, all of that stuff is common knowledge to the kids,” Winfrey said. “There’s no point in hiding it. There’s the elephant of the room that this is a big game.”

“It’s pretty neat to have a traveling trophy and stuff like that to enhance the game,” Sherwood said.

This Friday night, one team will go home with their first district loss.

The other team will go home with the goat and a path to the outright district championship.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury early...
Amarillo Police: Boy arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Rewards increase for information the leads to the arrest in 2 murder cases in Amarillo (Source:...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase rewards by $2,500 for info on 2 murder cases
The Amarillo Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing phone scam. Source: KFDA
Amarillo police warn public of ongoing phone scam
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low
Group from Tx Panhandle makes it home from Israel after being stranded
A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday

Latest News

Ken Plunk and Tascosa Rebels taking on Caprock.
Caprock and Tascosa face off in battle for playoff hopes
Amarillo College's Madison Kellogg helps lead team to win.
Madison Kellogg and Jaron McAden lead Amarillo College to sweep over Badgers
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Nov. 19 and 20
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Steven Beers, Todd Winfrey and CISD
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Steven Beers, Todd Winfrey and CISD