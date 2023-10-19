Game of the Week: Canyon and Randall battle in the Goat Game

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon and Randall: two teams that have played almost every season for the last 30 years, and one pretty unique trophy.

But both head coaches know the Goat Game is about more than just the goat.

“The object here is for us to be 2-0, or for them to be 3-0 in district, that’s what makes this game really big,” Canyon football head coach Todd Winfrey said. “All this other stuff is great, and there’s a lot of fun stuff that goes along with that, but number one: it’s a big deal because it’s a district game.”

“This is a big opponent,” Randall football head coach Dan Sherwood said. “Really, at the end of the day, anything can happen in a rivalry game. It’s always been that way.”

The Eagles and Raiders come into this game as the only two remaining undefeated teams in District 3-4A play.

Although it isn’t a district championship game, the winner will be in full control of their destiny. They’ll have a chance at an outright district title, something Randall hasn’t had in eight years, and Canyon hasn’t had in 10.

“With social media and the internet, and kids knowing each other the way they do, all of that stuff is common knowledge to the kids,” Winfrey said. “There’s no point in hiding it. There’s the elephant of the room that this is a big game.”

“It’s pretty neat to have a traveling trophy and stuff like that to enhance the game,” Sherwood said.

This Friday night, one team will go home with their first district loss.

The other team will go home with the goat and a path to the outright district championship.

