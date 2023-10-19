Caprock and Tascosa face off in battle for playoff hopes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels and Caprock Longhorns will face off on Friday night in a battle of cross-town rivals.

Caprock has struggled to start the year, but the Longhorns postseason hopes are still alive. Rowdy Freeman and his Caprock team sit just one game behind Tascosa for the final playoff spot in the district.

“We’re able to take and learn a lot from them and they’ve had a lot of success over the last couple of years.” Coach Freeman said. “They’ve kind of been the premiere them in the city and so it’d be a great opportunity for us to go out on Friday night and give it a good run.”

Last season, the matchup between these two foes was one of the best the schools have ever had against one another. Tascosa came out on top in route to their undefeated district season, but the Longhorns game them everything they could handle.

“Last year, remember, we went to overtime with them.” Rebels head coach Ken Plunk recounted. “We had to claw our way out of that one and we were playing pretty good football at that point... This week is a big step for them like it would be for us, and we want to get a chance to beat the team across town.”

It was senior quarterback Hudson Ferris scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime last year for Tascosa as they escaped with a 34-28 victory.

Currently, the Monretey Plainsmen and Coronado Mustangs sit at 1-2 in a tie with Tascosa for the fourth and final playoff spot. With a win, the Rebels could create separation in the standings with those two teams both drawing more difficult matchups with Abilene and Lubbock-Cooper.

Friday’s game will be broadcast live on TPSN with Adam Cox on the call.

