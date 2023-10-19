Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Caprock and Tascosa face off in battle for playoff hopes

Ken Plunk and Tascosa Rebels taking on Caprock.
Ken Plunk and Tascosa Rebels taking on Caprock.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels and Caprock Longhorns will face off on Friday night in a battle of cross-town rivals.

Caprock has struggled to start the year, but the Longhorns postseason hopes are still alive. Rowdy Freeman and his Caprock team sit just one game behind Tascosa for the final playoff spot in the district.

“We’re able to take and learn a lot from them and they’ve had a lot of success over the last couple of years.” Coach Freeman said. “They’ve kind of been the premiere them in the city and so it’d be a great opportunity for us to go out on Friday night and give it a good run.”

Last season, the matchup between these two foes was one of the best the schools have ever had against one another. Tascosa came out on top in route to their undefeated district season, but the Longhorns game them everything they could handle.

“Last year, remember, we went to overtime with them.” Rebels head coach Ken Plunk recounted. “We had to claw our way out of that one and we were playing pretty good football at that point... This week is a big step for them like it would be for us, and we want to get a chance to beat the team across town.”

It was senior quarterback Hudson Ferris scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime last year for Tascosa as they escaped with a 34-28 victory.

Currently, the Monretey Plainsmen and Coronado Mustangs sit at 1-2 in a tie with Tascosa for the fourth and final playoff spot. With a win, the Rebels could create separation in the standings with those two teams both drawing more difficult matchups with Abilene and Lubbock-Cooper.

Friday’s game will be broadcast live on TPSN with Adam Cox on the call.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury early...
Amarillo Police: Boy arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Rewards increase for information the leads to the arrest in 2 murder cases in Amarillo (Source:...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase rewards by $2,500 for info on 2 murder cases
The Amarillo Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing phone scam. Source: KFDA
Amarillo police warn public of ongoing phone scam
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low
Group from Tx Panhandle makes it home from Israel after being stranded
A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday

Latest News

Randall and Canyon face off in "Goat Bowl" as district rivalry gets new life.
Game of the Week: Canyon and Randall battle in the Goat Game
Amarillo College's Madison Kellogg helps lead team to win.
Madison Kellogg and Jaron McAden lead Amarillo College to sweep over Badgers
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Nov. 19 and 20
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Steven Beers, Todd Winfrey and CISD
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Steven Beers, Todd Winfrey and CISD