Canyon, Randall and Amarillo High tennis teams all advance to regional final

By Preston Moore
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three teams will represent the Texas Panhandle in the 2023 UIL Team Tennis Regional Finals.

Canyon defeated Seminole 10-0 this morning to advance to the 4A Regional Final, and #1-seeded Randall defeated Brownfield 11-0 to advance.

The two district rivals will play tomorrow morning with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

In 5A, Amarillo High defeated Argyle in a comeback win 10-7 this morning to advance to the Regional Final. They will play the winner of Abilene Wylie and Aledo.

Both Regional Final matches are set for tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. The 4A match is at Rose Park Tennis Center in Abilene and the 5A match is at Hamilton Park Tennis Center in Wichita Falls.

Between Randall and Canyon, the Panhandle will have at least one representative in the 2023 UIL State Tennis Tournament, and if Amarillo High wins their match, it will have two.

