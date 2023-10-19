Who's Hiring?
Atmos Energy donates $10,000 to Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Atmos Energy has made a $10,000 donation to the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo to target food insecurities.

Among the 650 individuals Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo serves across six locations, almost 90% of the members face food insecurity.

“We are so thankful that Atmos Energy recognizes that we have a need in our community and are doing something that contributes to the solution. We have kids who are hungry in our own backyard, and it is our responsibility as an organization to do our best to meet those needs. With the help of Atmos Energy’s support, we can keep our kids from being hungry,” said Donna Soria, CEO and executive director of the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo.

According to a press release, the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo is hosting the check presentation on Oct 19th at 4 p.m. at their 1923 S. Lincoln Street location.

Through the Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Initiative, Atmos Energy allocates funds specifically designated to combat food insecurities.

