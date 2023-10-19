Who's Hiring?
APD Regional Crime Center installing license plate readers(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Regional Crime Center at the Amarillo Police Department is installing license plate readers around town.

License plate readers, or LPRs, are cameras that can read a plate as it drives down the road.

The LPRs look for stolen vehicles, stolen license plates, registered sex offenders, wanted people, and missing people.

“It can even look for the make, model, color of a vehicle, so it’s an investigative tool sometimes where we wouldn’t have any investigative leads we can pull those cameras up and start searching for the suspect,” said Lt. Shane Chadwick, project manager for the Amarillo Regional Crime Center.

The system crosses databases and sends alerts to the officer saying a car or person is wanted

“Our detectives are looking for a specific car that’s been involved in a crime maybe we haven’t been able to track or locate that these cameras will send them an alert, ‘hey the car you’re looking for, the suspect vehicle you’re looking for is at this location right now,’” said Chadwick.

37 LPRs are planned to be installed at the end of the month throughout the city.

The project is funded by Project Safe Neighborhood, which is a Smart Policing Initiative grant.

The data collected is kept for 30 days and then deleted.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

