Anaheim hosts Dallas after Vatrano’s hat trick

The Anaheim Ducks host the Dallas Stars after Frank Vatrano’s hat trick against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Ducks’ 6-3 win
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Dallas Stars (1-0-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-1, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Dallas Stars after Frank Vatrano recorded a hat trick in the Ducks' 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Anaheim had a 23-47-12 record overall and a 12-25-4 record in home games last season. The Ducks allowed 4.1 goals per game while scoring 2.5 last season.

Dallas had a 47-21-14 record overall and a 29-14-7 record in road games last season. The Stars scored 3.4 goals per game last season while giving up 2.6 per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Leo Carlsson: out (lower body), Brock McGinn: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed), Chase Wheatcroft: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

