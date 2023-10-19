Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on burglary charge

Victor Manuel Alamo-Fregoso
Victor Manuel Alamo-Fregoso(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your helping locating this week’s fugitive of the week.

35-year-old Victor Manuel Alamo-Fregoso is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for burglary of a habitation, according to Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

