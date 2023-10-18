Who's Hiring?
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Nov. 19 and 20

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - These are the high school football games TPSN will livestream on November 19 and 20.

WATCH

You can watch Perryton vs West Plains on Thursday at 7 p.m. online here.

The game will also air on 10Too (cable channel 6 or 10.2) and on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

You can watch the Tascosa vs Caprock game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here.

You can watch the Randall vs Canyon game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here.

LISTEN

You can listen to the Perryton vs West Plains game on Thursday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Tascosa vs Caprock game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Randall vs Canyon game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Palo Duro vs Wichita Falls Rider game on Friday at 4 p.m. CLICK HERE.

REPLAY

You can watch a replay of the Tascosa vs Caprock game on Saturday at 1 p.m. You can watch the game on 10Too (cable channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch a replay of the Randall vs Canyon game on Saturday at 4 p.m. You can watch the game on 10Too (cable channel 6 or 10.2).

To find NewsChannel 10 on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, search “NewsChannel 10 Amarillo” and download the app named “NewsChannel 10 Plus.”

To view the full live stream schedule for high school football, click here.

