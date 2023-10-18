Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas high school attempts at world’s biggest mum

The mum is 25 feet in diameter, with ribbons stretching over 150 feet long.
The mum is 25 feet in diameter, with ribbons stretching over 150 feet long.
By KHOU
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONROE, Texas (KHOU) - Students at Oak Ridge High School in Conroe are working on something pretty big.

They’re trying to break the Guinness World Record for the biggest mum ever that has to be lifted by a crane.

The mum is 25 feet in diameter, with ribbons stretching over 150 feet long.

“I heard and I thought they were crazy,” said junior Heston Turner.

The floral decor class and the welding class quickly jumped on board, but they had one big question: how are they making this happen?

They started by drafting a plan then they asked for community donations

“It’s a big group effort without the community and the students,” said welding teacher Dennis Hom.

Because these two pieces are so being they will travel in a flatbed trailer and then the crane will have to lift them in the air.

Because these 2 pieces are so big they will travel in a flatbed trailer and then a crane will have to lift them in the air.

“The land surveyor is going to shoot it and tell us exactly how long it is for the Guinness world record,” said Ashley Wilson, Ag Science Teacher

While topping, the biggest mum so far will not be easy as one a couple of weeks ago in Dallas was 290 square feet.

Oak Ridge High believes their mum has what it takes.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CBS NEWSPATH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday
Luis Avitia (Source: Randall County jail)
Criminal Complaint: Authorities seize cocaine, firearms during drug bust in Potter County
Guymon police say a missing man has been found.(Source: Guymon Police Department)
Police: Missing Guymon man found
An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty to three cases of child sexual abuse dating back to 2000.
Amarillo man pleads guilty to 3 cases of child sexual abuse
Business booming in Canyon with several new establishments
Business booming in Canyon with several new establishments

Latest News

Panhandle Masonic Cowboy Hall of Fame celebrating 200 years of Texas Rangers
Panhandle Masonic Cowboy Hall of Fame celebrating 200 years of Texas Rangers
Peanut Valley Craft & Music Festival celebrates 50 years
Peanut Valley Craft & Music Festival celebrates 50 years
Atmos Energy donates $10,000 to Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo
Atmos Energy donates $10,000 to Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo
Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, a Mexican National, faces charges of attempted capital murder,...
Man who shot Seminole police officer sentenced to 15 years
Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center will celebrate National Archaeology Month with its Echoes of the...
Wildcat Bluff to host Echoes of the Past archaeology program this Saturday