Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sydney Soria surpasses 3,000 career assists in Randall win over Canyon

VIDEO: Randall volleyball celebrates senior night during win over Canyon
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall volleyball team took down the Canyon Lady Eagles on Tuesday night in a sweep.

The Lady Raiders held their senior night ahead of the game with Jordyn Gove, Kandree Perez, Riley Neese, Peyton Hunt, and Kenna Miller being recognized.

During the game, the Lady Raiders dominated by taking a big lead early thanks in large part to a quick start from Jordyn Gove.

Three quick kills from Gove as well as a few service aces from Brooke Henderson helped Randall jump out to a dominating early lead. In the three sets, Gove posted 21 kills, two blocks, and two aces.

It was also a big night for Lady Raiders junior Sydney Soria, whose 40 assists helped her surpass 3,000 for her career at Randall.

The Lady Raiders won both of the first two sets 25-15. Canyon made things close in the third set, but Randall was still able to claim victory 25-23.

The win helps Randall keep pace with West Plains at the top of the district with just two games remaining as the Lady Wolves took down Hereford in five sets on Tuesday night.

Canyon stays in fourth place in the district with games against Pampa and Hereford remaining. Randall will also play Hereford as well as Perryton to close out the season.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said one person was killed in a rollover that happened over the weekend in Potter...
Officials: Dumas woman killed in rollover over the weekend near Amarillo
Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found in a field near East...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying man found dead in a field in April
A boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury early...
Amarillo Police: Boy arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Officials said a Lefors woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend...
Officials: Lefors woman killed in crash over the weekend near Skellytown
Rewards increase for information the leads to the arrest in 2 murder cases in Amarillo (Source:...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase rewards by $2,500 for info on 2 murder cases

Latest News

Canyon tennis advances to regional tournament in Abilene.
Randall and Canyon tennis teams advance to regional tournament
Bushland volleyball takes down Dalhart in sweep.
Bushland volleyball stays perfect in district with win over Dalhart
SPORTS DRIVE: Canyon High girls basketball head coach Tate Lombard
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tate Lombard, Michael McBroom and Mike Roden LIVE at X- Steakhouse
Amarillo vs Lubbock-Cooper
TPSN Volleyball Livestream of Amarillo High vs Lubbock-Cooper