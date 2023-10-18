Sydney Soria surpasses 3,000 career assists in Randall win over Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall volleyball team took down the Canyon Lady Eagles on Tuesday night in a sweep.

The Lady Raiders held their senior night ahead of the game with Jordyn Gove, Kandree Perez, Riley Neese, Peyton Hunt, and Kenna Miller being recognized.

During the game, the Lady Raiders dominated by taking a big lead early thanks in large part to a quick start from Jordyn Gove.

Three quick kills from Gove as well as a few service aces from Brooke Henderson helped Randall jump out to a dominating early lead. In the three sets, Gove posted 21 kills, two blocks, and two aces.

It was also a big night for Lady Raiders junior Sydney Soria, whose 40 assists helped her surpass 3,000 for her career at Randall.

The Lady Raiders won both of the first two sets 25-15. Canyon made things close in the third set, but Randall was still able to claim victory 25-23.

The win helps Randall keep pace with West Plains at the top of the district with just two games remaining as the Lady Wolves took down Hereford in five sets on Tuesday night.

Canyon stays in fourth place in the district with games against Pampa and Hereford remaining. Randall will also play Hereford as well as Perryton to close out the season.

