SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Steven Beers, Todd Winfrey and CISD

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Steven Beers, Todd Winfrey or extended coverage of CISD’s press conference on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Steven Beers, TPSN:

TPSN broadcaster Steven Beers tells us about the upcoming Canyon vs Randall football game, Randall’s upcoming match with Hereford and more!

Todd Winfrey, Canyon Football Head Coach:

Canyon football head coach Todd Winfrey talks to us about Canyon’s rebound after their win over Hereford, their plan to face Randall’s defense and more!

CISD Press Conference:

Preston Moore shares extended coverage of CISD’s press conference with Adam Cummings, West Plains football head coach, Dan Sherwood, Randall football head coach and Blake Bryant, former Canyon head football coach.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.