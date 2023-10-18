Randall and Canyon tennis teams advance to regional tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four area tennis teams squared off on Tuesday looking to punch their tickets to Abilene for the regional tournament.

It was a close battle out in Canyon between the Eagles and the West Plains Wolves.

It came down to the final two matches as Canyon prevailed 10-8 to advance.

It was Austin Schoenenberger clinching the final victory of the day in boys singles for the Eagles.

“It’s unfortunate that West Plains had to be on the short end of it because they’re a top seven team in the state.” Canyon tennis head coach David De Leon said after the win. “They deserve to be at a regional tournament, but I’m happy it’s us.”

The team will make the trip down to Abilene on Wednesday in preparation for action starting the following day.

“We feel pretty good about whoever it is.” Coach De Leon said of his next opponent in the semifinals. “Randall is in the same boat... If we both take care of business, we’re looking at another district rematch for a chance to go to the state tournament in Waco next week.”

The Randall Raiders took down the Hereford Whitefaces as well with a 10-3 win. The Raiders took the doubles matches 5-2 which set the stage for a dominant showing in singles to come out on top.

The regional semifinals will be on Thursday and the regional finals on Friday, both starting at 9:00 a.m. in the morning.

