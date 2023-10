GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - Guymon police say a missing man has been found.

Police were looking for 59-year-old Todd Jamieson, who was last seen on Tuesday.

As of 2:00 p.m., police said he was found.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 ****UPDATE HE HAS BEEN FOUND*** 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 🚨 🚨🚨 missing person🚨🚨🚨 Please be on the lookout for a... Posted by Guymon Police Department on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

