Panhandle Regional Planning Commission to celebrate Conflict Resolution Day Thursday

The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission’s Dispute Resolution Center will host a reception to...
The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission’s Dispute Resolution Center will host a reception to celebrate Conflict Resolution Day this Thursday. (Source: KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission’s Dispute Resolution Center will host a reception to celebrate Conflict Resolution Day this Thursday.

The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the board room at PRPC, 415 S.W. 8th.

“It is important for the community to be aware that this valuable resource exists in the Texas Panhandle. We provide services to help community members resolve conflicts in all areas of their life, whether personal, professional or neighborhood disputes,” said Program Coordinator for the Dispute Resolution Center Jerri Glover.

According to a press release, Conflict Resolution Day was established in 2005 by the Association for Conflict Resolution. It also coincides with the American Bar Association Mediation Week.

The release states both events hope to make others aware of peaceful and effective ways to resolve conflict.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

