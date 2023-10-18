Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at County Road E, approximately a half mile east of Pampa.

According to the release, a woman was driving west on County Road E when a bicyclist failed to yield the right of way to the vehicle and pulled out in front of the driver.

The cyclist, 53-year-old Donald Mundell of Pampa, was hit from behind by the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car stated that the sun was in her field of vision and she could not see the bike that pulled out in front of her.

This crash was investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

