Much Calmer Outlook

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Winds have been blustery today behind a fast moving cold front. Although temperatures are only a few degrees cooler in the 70s with this system, northerly winds have cranked up with gusts over 45mph around miday. Winds have now peaked, however, and will be diminishing rapidly this evening. By morning it will be basically calm and a bit chilly with lows in the mid 40s. A quiet “Indian Summer” pattern will begin tomorrow with cool mornings but warm afternoons in the 80s through the weekend. We will then shift attention to a potential rain making system approaching around Tuesday,

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

