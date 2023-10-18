Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lucky man says he is going to ‘get a place to live’ after winning $4M lottery prize

Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to...
Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to take home a one-time, lump sum payment of just over $4 million.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida said he could not have won the lottery at a better time.

Harrison Porter, 46, of Fort Lauderdale, told lottery officials he has been going through some challenging times.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is get a place to live,” he said.

Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to take home a one-time, lump sum payment of just over $4 million.

He bought the $10 scratch-off ticket from Publix.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury early...
Amarillo Police: Boy arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Rewards increase for information the leads to the arrest in 2 murder cases in Amarillo (Source:...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase rewards by $2,500 for info on 2 murder cases
The Amarillo Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing phone scam. Source: KFDA
Amarillo police warn public of ongoing phone scam
Aggie Park ,Texas A&M University
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low
Group from Tx Panhandle makes it home from Israel after being stranded

Latest News

The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission’s Dispute Resolution Center will host a reception to...
Panhandle Regional Planning Commission to celebrate Conflict Resolution Day Thursday
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Current US assessment is Israel was ‘not responsible’ for Gaza hospital blast, White House says
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some badly needed aid to Gaza, as it reels from hospital blast
Todd Jamieson, missing from Guymon (Source: Guymon Police Department)
Guymon police looking for missing man
Luis Avitia (Source: Randall County jail)
Criminal Complaint: Authorities seize cocaine, firearms during drug bust in Pottery County