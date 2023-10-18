Who's Hiring?
Kids Inc. looking for sports officials as fall games begin

Fall games will start soon and Kids Inc. is looking for sports officials to officiate.
Fall games will start soon and Kids Inc. is looking for sports officials to officiate.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fall games will start soon and Kids Inc. is looking for sports officials to officiate.

According to the Kids Inc. website, fall indoor soccer, session two of fall volleyball, fall Esports and boys basketball games will begin soon.

The website also states all officials must submit to a criminal history background check, fill out a Contract Labor Form and a W9 form.

For those interested, contact the office at 806-376-5936 or by email at info@kidsinc.org.

For more information, visit the Kids Inc. website here.

