Guymon police looking for missing man

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - Guymon police are asking for help finding a missing man.

Police say 59-year-old Todd Jamieson was last seen on Tuesday.

He was last known to be in a white 2011 Toyota Rav4 with the Oklahoma license plate DEU760. The car will have an OKC Thunder sticker on the back window.

Police say he has known medical issues that require medications.

If you know where he may be, call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-6525.

