Guymon police looking for missing man

Todd Jamieson, missing from Guymon (Source: Guymon Police Department)
Todd Jamieson, missing from Guymon (Source: Guymon Police Department)(Guymon Police Department)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - Guymon police are asking for help finding a missing man.

Police say 59-year-old Todd Jamieson was last seen on Tuesday.

He was last known to be in a white 2011 Toyota Rav4 with the Oklahoma license plate DEU760. The car will have an OKC Thunder sticker on the back window.

Police say he has known medical issues that require medications.

If you know where he may be, call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-6525.

🚨 🚨🚨 missing person🚨🚨🚨 Please be on the lookout for a missing 59 yr old white male. Male individual will be Todd...

Posted by Guymon Police Department on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

