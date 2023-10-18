Who's Hiring?
Criminal Complaint: Authorities seize cocaine, firearms during drug bust in Potter County

Luis Avitia (Source: Randall County jail)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A criminal complaint shows that authorities seized 500 grams of cocaine and two firearms during a drug bust last Friday in Potter County.

The criminal complaint, filed on Oct. 13, said that Luis Montenegro Avitia is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

In October, the Special Operations Division with Potter County Sheriff’s Office obtained a narcotics search warrant for parts of a ranch property, which were located at 5000 Northside Dr. and 4234 S.W. 15th Ave. The properties were a known residence of Avitia.

On Oct. 13, authorities with Potter County Sheriff’s Office, the Amarillo DEA Resident Office, Randall County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Police Department executed the State of Texas search warrant.

Authorities found Avitia at the ranch property located on Northside Drive.

During their search, authorities found over 500 grams of cocaine and a mechanical press and form, which the criminal complaint said is used to compress drugs into one kilogram amounts.

At the other property, officers found two firearms. Avitia was taken to the sheriff’s office in Potter County for an interview.

During this time, Avitia removed a concealed baggie of cocaine and poured it into a water bottle that was provided for him to drink. Authorities took the bottle from him.

Afterwards, Avitia admitted that he had cocaine and said the two firearms belonged to him.

Avitia also told police that he immigrated illegally, according to the criminal complaint.

Avitia was booked into the Randall County jail on a federal hold of the drug charge.

