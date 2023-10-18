Cooler & Windy

As of before sunrise this morning, a cold front is just north of our area, pushing south. We’re expecting this front to push through by at least mid-morning, kicking up winds to a sustained 20-30 mph, with gusts up and over 30+ mph. This will bring cooler temperatures to the entire region, but the northern counties will be just a bit cooler. Unfortunately, no moisture is expected with this front. Thankfully, winds won’t last forever, as they’ll drop back down below 10 mph going into this evening. We’ll stay warmer and mostly sunny for the rest of this week, with a potential for rain coming perhaps by next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.