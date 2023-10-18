Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cooler & Windy

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As of before sunrise this morning, a cold front is just north of our area, pushing south. We’re expecting this front to push through by at least mid-morning, kicking up winds to a sustained 20-30 mph, with gusts up and over 30+ mph. This will bring cooler temperatures to the entire region, but the northern counties will be just a bit cooler. Unfortunately, no moisture is expected with this front. Thankfully, winds won’t last forever, as they’ll drop back down below 10 mph going into this evening. We’ll stay warmer and mostly sunny for the rest of this week, with a potential for rain coming perhaps by next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury early...
Amarillo Police: Boy arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Rewards increase for information the leads to the arrest in 2 murder cases in Amarillo (Source:...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase rewards by $2,500 for info on 2 murder cases
The Amarillo Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing phone scam. Source: KFDA
Amarillo police warn public of ongoing phone scam
Aggie Park ,Texas A&M University
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low
Group from Tx Panhandle makes it home from Israel after being stranded

Latest News

Shelden has the latest on a cold front en route to the panhandle!
Shelden's Cold Front Update 10/18
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Cooler Air Coming
Cool Air Coming
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Quick, Breezy Front Tomorrow