Cooler Air Coming

By Kevin Selle
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will sweep across the Panhandle on Wednesday morning. Cooler air will come in on brisk north winds that will gust over 30 mile per hour late morning through early afternoon. Highs behind the front will be at least 5-10 degrees cooler behind the front but still just above average for this time of year, in the 70s. Temperatures warm back up quickly on Thursday and will be closer to 90 degrees by Saturday. There is a chance of rain in the forecast bun not until Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

