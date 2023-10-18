AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Business in Canyon is growing with several new businesses being added this year.

Driving through Canyon, you can see new construction underway and businesses popping up around town.

The city manager, Joe Price, says Canyon is booming because it’s an amazing community that people want to be a part of.

Pondaseta Brewing Co is expanding to Canyon to add retail space and production capacity, expecting to open by the summer of 2024.

“We’ll be building an almost 5,000 square foot production brewery facility on this property along with the restaurant and taproom behind us,” said Kaleb West, owner and brewer at Pondaseta Brewing Co. “Plus it’s our hometown so we’re really excited to come home and show all our friends and family kind of what we’ve been doing.”

Business booming in Canyon with several new establishments (KFDA)

Creek House Honey Farm has been in Canyon for five years bringing a unique concept in beekeeping to the area. The business is planning to add on a 5,000 square foot facility to expand.

“Right now we definitely want to expand all aspects of what we’re doing so honey production, skincare production, mead which is fermented honey production so all those things that we’re doing expand on,” said George Nester, co-owner of Creek House Honey Farm.

Business booming in Canyon with several new establishments (KFDA)

HTeaO is open, bringing tea back to Canyon after over a year without it.

“We’re just glad to be able to be back in the community and selling tea and water and try to bring a higher standard to the community,” said Jace Fincher, co-owner of HTeaO Canyon.

Business booming in Canyon with several new establishments (KFDA)

Buffs Legacy Square is a new retail center being built. Phase one is expected to be complete by 2024 and will house a Wing Stop.

“We’re excited about the growth,” said John Baiada, project manager for Buffs Legacy Square. “The development between Amarillo and Canyon right now, there’s a lot of growth. Hopefully, with the expansion of WT and the surrounding area, we think this will be a great business opportunity.”

Buffalo Legacy Square is still looking for businesses to lease other spaces. To get more information on leasing, call Alyssa Allison at (806) 414-5266.

Business booming in Canyon with several new establishments (KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.