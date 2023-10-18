Bushland volleyball stays perfect in district with win over Dalhart

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons took down the Dalhart Lady Wolves on Tuesday night in three straight sets.

With the win, the Lady Falcons move to 6-0 in district having not dropped a single set, as is routine for the program since they became a perennial state title contender.

Bushland will have two games left in district play against Dimmitt and River Road, the latter of which will be at home.

