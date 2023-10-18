Who's Hiring?
Big Wind Today

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A strong cold front sweeping through our area is kicking up some major wind. Northerly winds have been gusting well over 40mph and will continue most of the day before quickly dropping this evening. Behind this front temperatures are slightly cooler than yesterday and we expect highs in the upper 70s. As winds diminish tonight we will be clear and chilly with lows in the mid 40s by tomorrow morning. Temps will quickly rebound into the 80s tomorrow. An Indian Summer pattern will be intact for several days with cool mornings and very warm afternoons in the 80s through Saturday.

