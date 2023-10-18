Amarillo man pleads guilty to 3 cases of child sexual abuse

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty to three cases of child sexual abuse dating back to 2000.

Court documents reveal Matthew Walter Hite pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to sexual abuse and assault cases that occurred in 2000, 2003 and 2010.

Hite was sentenced for the following charges:

Indecency with child sexual contact, 15 years and $2,000 fine

Solicitation to commit indecency with child sexual contact, 10 years

Sexual assault child, 15 years and $2,000 fine

Indecency with child sexual contact, 15 years

Sexual assault, 15 years and $2,000 fine

According to court documents, Hite will serve the sentences concurrently in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Hite is also required to register as a sex offender.

Hite, who previously worked as the executive director of the Amarillo Activity Youth Center, was booked into the Randall County jail in 2020 on two charges involving child sexual contact. The charges dated back to arrest warrants from the year 2000.

In 2021, Hite was arrested again for child sexual assault charges.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.