Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

9-year-old boy receives heart transplant after waiting almost a year

Doctors with Norton Children’s Heart Institute performed the hospital’s 100th pediatric heart...
Doctors with Norton Children’s Heart Institute performed the hospital’s 100th pediatric heart transplant.(Norton Children’s Heart Institute)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A children’s hospital in Kentucky is celebrating a major milestone this week.

Doctors with Norton Children’s Heart Institute performed the hospital’s 100th pediatric heart transplant.

“It’s exciting to reach this milestone,” said Dr. Bahaaldin Alsoufi.

The patient, a 9-year-old boy, had been waiting on the transplant list for almost a year.

“We are the only pediatric program in the state capable of doing heart transplants. And we are doing that with outcomes that match those of the best programs in the United States,” Alsoufi said.

According to a news release, Norton Children’s Hospital became the second hospital in the nation in 1986 to perform a heart transplant on an infant.

Since then, the heart institute has grown into a full-service program featuring specialized teams dedicated to heart patients and their families.

“It’s a privilege to be a pediatric cardiac surgeon,” Alsoufi said. “Obviously, we are taking care of some sick patients, and we see them going through all the stages of the treatment and getting better, it’s definitely very gratifying.”

Hospital officials said the boy has been doing well since the procedure and is recovering.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury early...
Amarillo Police: Boy arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Rewards increase for information the leads to the arrest in 2 murder cases in Amarillo (Source:...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase rewards by $2,500 for info on 2 murder cases
The Amarillo Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing phone scam. Source: KFDA
Amarillo police warn public of ongoing phone scam
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low
Group from Tx Panhandle makes it home from Israel after being stranded
Aggie Park ,Texas A&M University
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

Latest News

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Driver arrested after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4 college students
FILE - In this April 1, 2020, file photo, several dozen Delta Air Lines jets are parked at...
Delta Air Lines scales back changes to its loyalty program after a revolt by customers
The group gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate...
Protesters demanding Israel-Palestine ceasefire occupy federal building near US Capitol
Former President Donald Trump comments as he briefly exits the courtroom in his civil business...
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Trump at New York trial; she says she’s a supporter