‘We are not raising taxes’: City of Hereford hosts town hall meetings to discuss proposed sports complex

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford hosted two town hall meetings to discuss a proposed $6.5 million sports complex.

“Our area has really been behind in so much. We have the teams, we have the talent, we’ve always had the talent, we just haven’t had the facilities,” said Rob Woods, executive director for Texas Panhandle Youth Sports Foundation.

The new facility will include four artificial turf fields for year-round use. The fields will host youth and adult baseball, softball, soccer and flag football games.

“Hereford needs this for the kids. So that the kids can come out there and be proud of where they are playing on, be proud to bring people to Hereford. To say, ‘This is my complex, my town was proud enough to make something for me like this.’ And that’s what it’s about. It’s about the kids and having a place for them to play,” said Cathy Bunch, mayor of Hereford.

The source of funds to pay for the complex is a major source of contention over the proposal.

“We are not raising taxes, there will be no taxes raised. We have got money in reserves. Part of the money coming from City of Hereford reserves and then we’ve got hotel occupancy tax money that is in reserves that we are using. But the main thing is Hereford Economic Development has some money in reserves, but we can’t just use that money,” said Bunch.

The Hereford Economic Development Corporation money is designed to be used for agriculture, manufacturing and bringing employees into Hereford. It will also require public vote to use.

“But if the citizens so vote and citizens so agree, we can use that money to make for parks and quality of life in Hereford,” said Bunch.

Hereford residents can vote on the proposed sports complex at the upcoming election on November 7th.

