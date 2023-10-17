Who's Hiring?
TPSN Volleyball Livestream of Amarillo High vs Lubbock-Cooper

Amarillo vs Lubbock-Cooper
Amarillo vs Lubbock-Cooper(TPSN)
By Mike Roden
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High takes a break from District volleyball on Tuesday to host Lubbock-Cooper at the Sandies Activity Center. It will be a rematch from the playoffs last season as the Lady Pirates eliminated the Lady Sandies in the Regional Quarterfinals in five sets.

The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will provide a livestream of tonight’s match beginning at 7 PM or following the conclusion of the Junior Varsity contest.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

