AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine is teaming up with Amarillo’s Meals on Wheels to provide healthcare to clients’ pets.

The Lending Economic Assistance to Pets, or L.E.A.P program, was started just two months ago.

“The program really helps some of these individuals who would not have veterinary care anyway. They’re either home bound or they can’t afford some of the veterinary care, and so this program really helps to take care of the animals that they have and keeps them healthy, and that also help to keep the people healthy,” said Associate Dean of Academic & Student Affairs for TTUSVM, Dr. John Dascanio.

What began as a nutritional program has expanded into preventative care for companion animals.

“Flea and tick medication, vaccines, health checks, blood work and then our services are actually donated as a part of that, and then the Texas Veterinary Medical Foundation in an agreement with them actually provides the funds to help support that program,” said Dr. Dascanio.

Not only are the Meals on Wheels clients benefiting, but the students working to aid those struggling.

“As vet students, we know how important the companion animal bond is, especially with elderly people that live at home, and it’s their reason for getting out of bed some mornings. And I think it’s important for us to be able to care for them so that their pets have a good life so that in turn the elderly folks in our community have a great life too,” said Second Year Veterinary Student Taya Schwiening.

Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine partners with Meals on Wheels (TTUSVM)

Meals on Wheels says providing clients with another form of relief is life changing.

“They are like their family, they become like family, and so they cherish that and for us to take care of their pets as well as them, it just makes all the difference in the world,” said Executive Director for Meals on Wheels Susie Akers.

The school will continue to conduct check-ups and are currently raising funds to get a portable on-site care clinic.

Big or small, everyone is getting the help they need.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.