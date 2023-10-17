Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tate Lombard, Michael McBroom and Mike Roden LIVE at X- Steakhouse

SPORTS DRIVE: Canyon High girls basketball head coach Tate Lombard
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the sixth Sports Drive LIVE show from X- Steakhouse in Amarillo.

Preston spoke with Canyon High girls basketball head coach Tate Lombard about the Lady Eagles season.

Preston also got to catch up with WTAMU’s Athletic Director Michael McBroom about the Buffs’ mindset.

Finally, Preston spoke with TPSN’s Mike Roden about some upcoming volleyball and football match ups!

