Secure those decorations!

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
While Monday was a near perfect Autumn day, winds and temperatures are up for Tuesday. Today, expect sunny skies and winds out of the southwest around 10-20 mph, allowing for warmer highs, mainly in the mid 80°s. Tonight, we’ll drop down into the mid 50°s and 40°s at their coldest, so no frost or freezing potential is expected. For Wednesday, a mid-morning cold front will push through, which will kick up winds out of the north at 20-30 mph with gusts at 30+ mph expected. This will drop daytime highs down into the 70°s, but lows still stay above freezing for now.

