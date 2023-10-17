Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Ruben on the Road: Happy’s Cowboy Corral only football field in 2 Panhandle counties

At Happy High School, Ruben learns about the Cowboy Corral and it being the only football field...
At Happy High School, Ruben learns about the Cowboy Corral and it being the only football field in the state that’s in two counties.(KFDA)
By Ruben Flores
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAPPY, Texas (KFDA) - At Happy High School, Ruben learns about the Cowboy Corral and it being the only football field in the state that’s in two counties.

Jimmy Moore, athletic director at Happy High School, says the Cowboy Corral has been here as long as he can remember. He says he knows the field’s been out there since the 60s at least, and well into decades before.

“But it sits in two different counties, Swisher and Randall County, right around the 20 to 25 yard line and it just depends. When it was an 11 man field, it was a little bit different, but as a six man field it’s around the 20-25 yard line,” said Moore.

Head coach Stacy Perryman says what’s really cool about this is they have guys that come back every year.

That first year, they may get quite a few guys back, but then they go off and they’re doing other things. It may be a long ways away, Perryman says.

“They may be going to college in A&M, they may be in Colorado, they may be doing something that’s just a long ways away. But whenever they come back for homecoming, that’s things they can talk about with some of these past players,” said Perryman.

Players might talk about when they scored in this county or that county, or remember a specific play. The stadium that’s unique to them and their community, Perryman says.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if most schools don’t even know that that’s one of the attributes of the field, because it’s just not something that you talk about or you think about during the course of the game,” said Moore.

In hindsight, anyone who’s been hearing this happened to score, may not have realized they scored in a different county, Moore says. They may have started a drive in Swisher and finished it in Randall, but they don’t think about that.

Perryman says what he thinks about being able to have that unique thing about the stadium is the people that have played in it.

A lot of their guys are really good football players, but there were people that came before them, Perryman says. They get to have that kind of similar experience that they can say if they were good enough in running back, they could score in two different counties.

“That’s something that you can look back and some of these other guys and say, ‘I can do that too.’ So you know, it’s great to have good football teams. It’s pretty cool to have something unique about your stadium,” said Perryman.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said one person was killed in a rollover that happened over the weekend in Potter...
Officials: Dumas woman killed in rollover over the weekend near Amarillo
Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found in a field near East...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying man found dead in a field in April
Officials said a Lefors woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend...
Officials: Lefors woman killed in crash over the weekend near Skellytown
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
Police determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online...
Man accused of kidnapping 11-year-old girl he met playing Roblox, other online video games

Latest News

Randall County Sheriffs Office Student Academy
RCSO Student Academy cultivating possible future careers
Life Challenge of Amarillo launches campaign fundraiser for new facility
Life Challenge of Amarillo launches campaign fundraiser for new facility
Buc-ee’s will soon call Amarillo home, becoming the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Texas...
‘A really good place to stop’: Buc-ee’s deems Amarillo location ideal for I-40 traffic
THE CHAT: Commander Patrick McBroom talks about increase of auto thefts
THE CHAT: Commander Patrick McBroom talks about increase of auto thefts