Ruben on the Road: Happy’s Cowboy Corral only football field in 2 Panhandle counties

HAPPY, Texas (KFDA) - At Happy High School, Ruben learns about the Cowboy Corral and it being the only football field in the state that’s in two counties.

Jimmy Moore, athletic director at Happy High School, says the Cowboy Corral has been here as long as he can remember. He says he knows the field’s been out there since the 60s at least, and well into decades before.

“But it sits in two different counties, Swisher and Randall County, right around the 20 to 25 yard line and it just depends. When it was an 11 man field, it was a little bit different, but as a six man field it’s around the 20-25 yard line,” said Moore.

Head coach Stacy Perryman says what’s really cool about this is they have guys that come back every year.

That first year, they may get quite a few guys back, but then they go off and they’re doing other things. It may be a long ways away, Perryman says.

“They may be going to college in A&M, they may be in Colorado, they may be doing something that’s just a long ways away. But whenever they come back for homecoming, that’s things they can talk about with some of these past players,” said Perryman.

Players might talk about when they scored in this county or that county, or remember a specific play. The stadium that’s unique to them and their community, Perryman says.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if most schools don’t even know that that’s one of the attributes of the field, because it’s just not something that you talk about or you think about during the course of the game,” said Moore.

In hindsight, anyone who’s been hearing this happened to score, may not have realized they scored in a different county, Moore says. They may have started a drive in Swisher and finished it in Randall, but they don’t think about that.

Perryman says what he thinks about being able to have that unique thing about the stadium is the people that have played in it.

A lot of their guys are really good football players, but there were people that came before them, Perryman says. They get to have that kind of similar experience that they can say if they were good enough in running back, they could score in two different counties.

“That’s something that you can look back and some of these other guys and say, ‘I can do that too.’ So you know, it’s great to have good football teams. It’s pretty cool to have something unique about your stadium,” said Perryman.

