RCSO Student Academy cultivating possible future careers

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office recently kicked off its Student Academy where Amarillo and Canyon ISD students can learn more about a career with RCSO.

However, this year, changes are being made.

This year Sergeant Garcia is going about it differently, where she will be sitting in during every class.

“To learn about the topics a little more in-depth myself and kind of see how they’re taught and how they are presented and then that way, if maybe there are any good ideas from the teachers, from students, we can move forward next year and just give the students the best experience possible,” said Garcia.

This year there are 13 students taking advantage of the class and Garcia says not only does the academy help provide insight for interested students, but it also will help Randall County Sheriff’s Office hire more and keep more employees. The goal is to be able to offer internships.

“Get their foot in the door with being employees of the Randall County Sheriff’s Office,” said Garcia.

The Student Academy at Randall County Sheriff’s Office is a 13-week course where high school students come on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to learn about the different divisions such as:

  • dispatch
  • CSI
  • CID
  • patrol
  • hands-on patrol
  • SWAT canine
  • the jail
  • narcotics

Garcia says while this year’s deadline has passed to take part in the academy, it isn’t a requirement to join the team.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

