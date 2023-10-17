Who's Hiring?
Quick, Breezy Front Tomorrow

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Some warm October weather returned today with most places topping 80 degrees under perfectly clear skies. We expect a quick cooling this evening and by morning we will see lows near 50 degrees. A fast moving cold front will sweep across our area tomorrow and will bring a day of blustery weather. Temps won’t drop much with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but northerly winds may gust over 35mph during the day. After a chilly night in the 40s tomorrow night, some Indian summer conditions will return for Thursday and last through the weekend. This pattern will include cool mornings, but quiet weather and highs in the 80s through next Monday.

