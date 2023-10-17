Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

In a statement, Texas A&M officials offered their sympathies and support to the family and students as they continue to navigate this loss. (KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating the death of a student on campus Sunday morning, KBTX reports.

Britney Romero appeared to have fallen from a third-floor balcony at Dunn Hall, according to a statement from Texas A&M Vice President for Student Affairs BG Joe E. Ramirez Jr.

Romero was a freshman health major.

University officials say a Brazos County Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In a statement, Texas A&M officials offered their sympathies and support to the family and students as they continue to navigate this loss.

“We want to emphasize that Texas A&M’s top priority is our commitment to the well-being and safety of all our students. We intend to conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of what happened immediately,” Ramirez said.

The university also shared resources for students during this difficult time, encouraging students to speak with counselors and use Texas A&M’s Helpline at 979-845-2700.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said one person was killed in a rollover that happened over the weekend in Potter...
Officials: Dumas woman killed in rollover over the weekend near Amarillo
Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found in a field near East...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying man found dead in a field in April
Officials said a Lefors woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend...
Officials: Lefors woman killed in crash over the weekend near Skellytown
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
Police determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online...
Man accused of kidnapping 11-year-old girl he met playing Roblox, other online video games

Latest News

Organisators of the meeting in support of civilian women imprisoned by Russia unfold a poster...
For the first time, Ukraine has used US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
At Happy High School, Ruben learns about the Cowboy Corral and it being the only football field...
Ruben on the Road: Happy’s Cowboy Corral only football field in 2 Panhandle counties
FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
House nears vote on Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker but Republican holdouts remain
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom with his legal team before...
With Trump back at civil fraud trial, accountant testifies after key witness Michael Cohen postpones