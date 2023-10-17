Who's Hiring?
Mostly Warm Days

By Kevin Selle
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a delightful fall weekend temperatures are back up again. With the exception of Wednesday highs will be well above average for this time of year. Warm and breezy on Tuesday before a cold front sweeps through Wednesday morning. A cool wind will pick up out of the north behind the front and be sustained at 25-30 mph at times. Temperatures warm back up quickly behind the front, well into the 80s. The next chance of rain looks to be Tuesday of next week.

