Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Little Wind In The Forecast

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chilly fall mornings continue across the area. We began the day in the 40s with a few upper 30s in northern counties. Winds are up a tad from the south today and will be in the 15-25mph range. Temperatures will also be up a bit with highs in the low to mid 80s. We are tracking a front for tomorrow which will generate a little more wind. Winds will shift from the North and gust over 30mph tomorrow. Highs will drop a few degrees behind the front, but we should still make the upper 70s. After tomorrow we will return to chilly mornings and warm afternoons as highs move back well into the 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said one person was killed in a rollover that happened over the weekend in Potter...
Officials: Dumas woman killed in rollover over the weekend near Amarillo
Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found in a field near East...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying man found dead in a field in April
Officials said a Lefors woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend...
Officials: Lefors woman killed in crash over the weekend near Skellytown
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
Buc-ee’s will soon call Amarillo home, becoming the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Texas...
‘A really good place to stop’: Buc-ee’s deems Amarillo location ideal for I-40 traffic

Latest News

Shelden has the latest on increasing winds in the area!
Shelden's Breezy Tuesday Outlook 10/17
Shelden Web Graphic
Secure those decorations!
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Mostly Warm Days
Mostly Warm Days