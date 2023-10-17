A Little Wind In The Forecast

Chilly fall mornings continue across the area. We began the day in the 40s with a few upper 30s in northern counties. Winds are up a tad from the south today and will be in the 15-25mph range. Temperatures will also be up a bit with highs in the low to mid 80s. We are tracking a front for tomorrow which will generate a little more wind. Winds will shift from the North and gust over 30mph tomorrow. Highs will drop a few degrees behind the front, but we should still make the upper 70s. After tomorrow we will return to chilly mornings and warm afternoons as highs move back well into the 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.