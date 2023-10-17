Hutchinson County Friends of the Library book sale starts this Thursday

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Hutchinson County Friends of the Library will host its annual fall book sale starting this Thursday.

The book sale will kick off this Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Borger branch of the library, 625 Weatherly St.

Event organizers say the sale will continue Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

There will be two rooms to shop from. Organizers say all adult hardback books are 50 cents, all paperbacks are two for 25 cents, and DVDs and audiobooks on CDs are $1. Several sets of books and puzzles will also be for sale.

Organizers say the sale will help fund valuable reading programs at all three libraries in Hutchinson County.

