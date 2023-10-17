Group from Tx Panhandle makes it home from Israel after being stranded

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The group of 33 pilgrims from the Texas Panhandle have made it home after being stranded in Israel.

On Monday, the group posted on Facebook that a majority of them have made it home. One person is scheduled to arrive back home today.

The group was divided into three small groups because of the high demand of flights from Jordan.

In the post, they say, “It has certainly been a unique adventure but Thanks to God and the prayer of each of you we were able to return. I just ask for your prayers for Peace and all the families that are sadly being affected by this conflict.”

ULTIMA ACTUALIZACIÓN.. Oct /16/2023 Me alegra compartirles que gracias a sus oraciones y apoyo todos los peregrinos ya... Posted by Nuestra Señora De Guadalupe - Cactus on Monday, October 16, 2023

