Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

G.O.A.T. of the Week: Charley Pitt

VIDEO: G.O.A.T. of the Week: Charley Pitt
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Charley Pitt is one of the best defensive players in the Texas panhandle.

“I just play football. That’s the base to it. I just come out here to play.”

So far this season, he’s helped anchor a Bushland defense that just posted their second shutout of the season.

“On my good games, I’m just having fun. It’s like eighth grade all over again. Just relaxed having fun.” Pitt said.

The star defensive lineman has been a staple on one of the best 3A teams in the area since his first year of high school.

“Charley’s been up on the varsity since his freshman year.” Bushland head coach Josh Reynolds said of Pitt. “We rarely move a freshman up to varsity, but you know we just felt like we couldn’t keep him off the field... He plays like a wild man.”

Pitt was named as an All-State team as a junior.

His coach has even had a chance to see first-hand the fear he can strike into opposing offenses.

“When I’ve jumped in there from time to time as the scout team quarterback. I try to get rid of the ball pretty quick because I know he’s gonna be right there in my face. He’ll put a little shot on me just to let me know he’s there.” Reynolds said.

Pitt is also the student body president for Bushland, serving as a leader both on and off the field for the Falcons.

“He’s involved in a lot of things.” Reynolds said. “That’s what we want for all of our kids is to just be involved. He’s representing our school and there’s not anybody that I’d love to be representing our school more than Charley.”

Pitt and the Falcons have two more games this season, tough battles with the defending district champions in Shallowater and the 7-1 Dalhart Wolves.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said one person was killed in a rollover that happened over the weekend in Potter...
Officials: Dumas woman killed in rollover over the weekend near Amarillo
Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found in a field near East...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying man found dead in a field in April
Officials said a Lefors woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend...
Officials: Lefors woman killed in crash over the weekend near Skellytown
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kaitlyn Cornelius, Kyler Read, Coltin Carnesecca and Austin Sutter
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kaitlyn Cornelius, Kyler Read, Coltin Carnesecca and Austin Sutter
District Standings
High School Football Standings through Week 8
SPORTS DRIVE: Canyon High girls basketball head coach Tate Lombard
SPORTS DRIVE: Canyon High girls basketball head coach Tate Lombard
SPORTS DRIVE: TPSN's Mike Roden
SPORTS DRIVE: TPSN's Mike Roden